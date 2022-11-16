Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out About Her Controversial Comments, Slams People Who ‘Hate’ Her Values

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out about her controversial comments and slamming people who “hate” her values. Cameron Bure said that people are out there working to “assassinate her character.” She also blames the media for taking her marriage comments out of context. She said they are working to “fan flames of conflict and hate.”

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” Cameron Bure told Page Six in a lengthy statement by way of her representative on Wednesday.

Candace Cameron Said Media ‘Is Often Seeking To Divide Us’

“It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised.” Cameron Bure, who is a former cast member of Full House, addressed the media. She clumped them in along with “those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online” and people trying to “assassinate my character.”

“I have a simple message: I love you anyway,” Candace Cameron Bure said, adding, “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.” This response came a couple of days after she spoke to the Wall Street Journal. Cameron Bure has moved from Hallmark Channel to the Great American Family network for her Christmas movies.

Actress Said She’s ‘Grateful’ To Be Part Of Great American Family Network

What about having same-sex couples getting portrayed on the screen? Candace Cameron Bure, 46, said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Cameron Bure, who also took a turn on Dancing With the Stars, offered high praise for the company. She said that they promote “faith programming and good family entertainment,” calling them “Christians that love the Lord.”

Candace Cameron Bure also said on Wednesday that she is “grateful” to be part of the Great American Family network. She also clarified her own comments that she says were omitted from the Wall Street Journal article. Cameron Bure said that she expressed in her interview, “which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support,” she says in her statement. Cameron Bure also said that she’s never been in interested in proselytizing through her own storytelling. But she is interested “in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”