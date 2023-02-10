Candace Cameron Bure Takes Strong Stance Against Cancel Culture Following Marriage Comments Backlash

Candace Cameron Bure is coming out swinging against cancel culture in the midst of her comments about “traditional marriage.” In November 2022, Cameron Bure said in an interview that she left the Hallmark Channel for Great American Family. She said that she did that in the hopes to “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

A lot of social media users and celebrities were ticked off by the remarks. They appeared to shade or invalidate same-sex marriages, implying that the network would be excluding LGBTQ+ marriage stories.

Nearly three months after defending her views under the guise of her Christian background, the Full House actress speaks out against cancel culture. She calls it “difficult’ to go through.

Candace Cameron Bure Said That ‘Cancel Culture Is Real’

“Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard,” Cameron Bure said on the Unapologetic with Julia Jeffries Sadler podcast on Wednesday, per Page Six. She then compared the sensitivity of people in North America to harsh prejudice Christians in other countries face, Yahoo reports.

“I know there’s all the places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith,” she said. “I feel like we’ve had this cushion here in North America where someone yells at us or someone says a mean, negative thing and our feelings get so hurt over it. And that isn’t nearly the persecution that other people go through from being a Christian in other countries.”

Cameron Bure didn’t mention the marriage comments controversy specifically. But she admitted that any public backlash is “hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people.

Actress Said It’s Important That ‘We Speak Truth In Love’

“But it’s important that we speak truth in love, ’cause, listen, nobody’s gonna change, nobody’s gonna listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way, but it’s important that we don’t back down,” Cameron Bure said.

After first receiving criticism for her initial comments, which many deemed homophobic, Candace Cameron Bure took to social media. She insisted that users had been “attacking” her online and “tried to assassinate her character.”

A lot of celebrities seemed to be in agreement that the Fuller House star’s remarks were harmful. They include her co-star Jodie Sweetin. Others, including Hilarie Burton Morgan, Maren Morris, Sophia Bush, and Jojo Siwa also publicly condemned Cameron Bure’s comments at the time. But it appears that Cameron Bure is holding fast to her own beliefs at this time. Maybe she will have more to say about cancel culture in the coming days or weeks.