Candace Cameron Bure Talks Reunion With ‘Full House’ Costars Amid Friction With Jodie Sweetin

While attending the 30th annual Movieguide Awards on Friday (February 10th), Candace Cameron Bure stated it was a blast to reunite with Full House co-stars despite the reported friction between her and Jodie Sweetin.

“It’s always fun to be here with friends,” Cameron Bure told Fox News about her Full House co-stars. Lori Laughing also attended the event. “I mean, Lori is one of my best friends. So it’s super great to be on the red carpet with her.”

Candace also said that she’s really grateful for the Movieguide Awards because the event puts the spotlight on family entertainment in both movies and television. “So, it’s a real honor to be here and be nominated for three awards tonight. Two for a movie that I’m in and produced. It’s exciting and I’m looking forward to it.”

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin are set to reunite again at the ’90 Con in Hartford Connecticut on March 18th and 19th. Cameron Bure announced she, Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier will be making an appearance together at the event. “It’s a FULL HOUSE BABY!” Candace declared on Instagram. “We’re comin’ back to 90s Con. And OH MY LANTA I can hardly wait!”

The alleged friction between Cameron Bure and Sweetin occurred after the duo had a disagreement over the definition of “traditional marriage.” Candace shared her thoughts on the subject while talking to WSJ about leaving the Hallmark Channel for Great American Family. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” the actress said. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

After the WSJ interview went public, Candace Cameron Bure ended up receiving some backlash over her “traditional marriage” comments. Jodie Sweetin was among those who criticized the statement.

In response to Cameron Bure, Sweetie re-posted Holly Robinson Peete’s post calling for inclusivity. The message read, “There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to denigrate others … And to justify discriminatory laws like it wasn’t ‘traditional’ for people to marry interracially.”

Peete’s message also stated that when people hear the words “traditional marriage” to describe one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other. “It triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the world ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all.”

Obviously, Cameron Bure noticed the re-posting and decided to unfollow her Full House and Fuller House co-star.