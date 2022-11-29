Candace Cameron Bure Unfollows ‘Full House’ Co-Star Jodie Sweetin in Wake of Marriage Comments

Well now, the fight is really taking another turn as Candace Cameron Bure has decided to unfollow her Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin. She’s been removed from Cameron Bure’s online world. Why? There’s been a lot of stuff going on since Cameron Bure’s comments about “traditional marriage.” Sweetin kept on simply putting a lot of pressure on Cameron Bure.

Cameron Bure, 46, made the call to nix Sweetin amid the controversy. Sweetin, 40, has Cameron Bure on her social media platforms. Now, this news really might come as a shock to some people.

Candace Cameron Bure Holds Her Ground Amid Growing Controversy

But there has been a rift that has grown deeper since Cameron Bure praised the Great American Family channel for their favoritism of “traditional marriage” plots instead of LGBTQIA+ love stories. She made her comments in an interview with WSJ Magazine. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Cameron Bure said. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment. … I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Cameron Bure, though, was getting smacked with some backlash for her comments. Celebrities like Hilarie Burton, Maren Morris, and JoJo Siwa were bringing the hammer down. Siwa blasted Cameron Bure for “excluding” the LGBTQIA+ community from her films in a post on Instagram. Sweetin replied in the comments, “You know I love you,” Perez Hilton reports.

Jodie Sweetin Reposted Message From Holly Robinson Peete

Cameron Bure followed all of this up with a message on Instagram. She said, in part, “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.”

By the way, Cameron Bure has not apologized for her comments at all. Sweetin continues to be critical of her co-star. She re-posted Holly Robinson Peete’s post calling for inclusivity to her Instagram Stories on Saturday. Accordingly, the message, in part, read, “There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to denigrate others … And to justify discriminatory laws like it wasn’t ‘traditional’ for people to marry interracially. So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other and it triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all.”