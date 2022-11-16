Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Defends Her Amid Backlash Over Christmas Movies

Natasha Bure, the daughter of Full House star Candace Cameron Bure is defending her mother amid backlash regarding a statement the actress made recently. The comments made by Candace Cameron Bure faced plenty of backlash as the Full House actress discussed her move from the Hallmark channel to the GAF (Great American Family) network.

According to Fox News, Bure noted her departure from Hallmark was due to her commitment to the GAF network and the fact that they will continue to tell stories that “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

These comments prompted stars such as JoJo Siwa and Hilarie Burton to respond to the actress. Even Candace Cameron Bure’s Full House costar, Jodie Sweetin stepped in to support Siwa in the social media star’s response. Now Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother. Sending a message to the actress praising her for handling herself with grace.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Sends an Uplifting Message to The Actress Amid Backlash

In a recent Instagram post, Natasha Bure honors her mother, defending the former Full House star amid the recent backlash. Natasha begins her Insta message by noting that she believes the “media is an absolutely VILE space for negativity.”

She goes on to tell her mother that she applauds her “every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost (sic) grace” while commenters “twist” the narrative.

“As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith and never let others dim your light for Him,” she writes in the Instagram post.

“No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail,” Natasha adds.

“Society has gotten completely out of hand with believing every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media,” she adds. “[Followed] by cancel culture which is nothing but ugly. It is so incredibly sad to watch.”

The Instagram post features a pic of Candace Cameron Bure as she smiles with her family, including Natasha. Also pictured are Bure’s husband and Natasha’s father, Valeri Bure, and the couple’s two son’s Lev and Maksim.

“I am lucky to get to view you from a lense closer than most,” Natasha shares in the post. She adds that the Bure family sees that the actress is “truly the real deal.”

“The Lord shines through you time and time again,” Natasha writes. “The battle is HIS”