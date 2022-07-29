Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Fires Back at JoJo Siwa After ‘Rudest’ Celebrity Comments

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is getting some backup from daughter Natasha Bure in her ongoing war of words with JoJo Siwa. See, all of this goes back to Siwa’s comments. She did say that Candace was the “rudest celebrity” that she’s ever met. Well, Natasha was not going to sit around and let that be the last word. Not on your life. She reportedly had an Instagram Story on Thursday that has now been deleted. In it, she wrote, “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience.’ This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.” This is according to a story from Us Weekly. “There are bigger issues in this world than this. Grow up.”

The New York Post reported that Siwa has made a follow-up video to her previous comments. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” Siwa said. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.

Candace Cameron Bure Reaches Truce With JoJo Siwa

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” Siwa said. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.” Candace Cameron Bure, a devout Christian, initially posted a cryptic Bible verse after seeing Siwa’s first TikTok video. Heck, even Natasha got into the action by calling Candace the “coolest Mama.”

Well, apparently things are all OK now between Candace and JoJo. They reportedly got together on a telephone call and hashed things out. Candace would talk about this more in an Instagram video. “She [Siwa] said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet,'” Cameron Bure said about Siwa’s explanation.

“‘I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,'” Cameron Bure said. “‘You weren’t even mean and I get it now, as an adult, when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11,'” Cameron Bure continues. She would reply, “I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart — I didn’t take a picture with you. I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!” With this communication between Siwa and Cameron Bure, maybe the whole sordid situation is over between the two women.