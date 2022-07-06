Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Shoots Down Misconceptions About How She Lands Acting Roles

There are likely some big perks to having a famous mother. However, for Natasha Bure, daughter of TV star Candace Cameron Bure, one of these perks does not include getting special attention for any role. In fact, Natasha Bure notes, the reality is “quite literally the opposite.”

In a recent conversation with the TODAY show, Natasha Bure discusses misconceptions that her relation to her Full House star mother, Candace Cameron Bure is the reason she has found success as an actress herself. A misconception, the actress says that is “frustrating to see.”

“I work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true,” Natasha Bure tells the TODAY show hosts of how she steps away from her mother Candace Cameron Bure to find her own success.

“A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from her,” the 23-year-old actress continues.

“Or it’s given to me or it’s handed to me,” Bure continues. “And it’s honestly quite literally the opposite.”

Natasha Bure Says She Works Hard At Her Acting Career, And Doesn’t Rely On The Success Of Her Full House Star Mother To Find Success

Natasha Bure notes that just like the other actors in the business, she works hard at her craft. It might be difficult, Bure says, but it gives her pride in her work. And her mother, Candace Cameron Bure’s famous name doesn’t sway this, either.

“I am honestly just like every other person out there,” Bure explains.

“I’m just trying to stay on the grind,” the actress relates. “And do my best and continue to keep all the acting chops constantly at work.”

Bure says that her commitment to her career drives her to work her hardest to get to where she wants to be as an actress. It’s a grind, she says, but it’s also an opportunity that she is grateful to have.

“It’s difficult for sure,” Bure explains.

“I grind, but I’m grateful for any opportunity that I get,” the actress adds. “And I’m just trying to work my hardest to get to where I want to be.”

Natasha Bure Finds Success Outside Of Her Famous Mother, Candace Cameron Bure

Natasha Bure’s first acting credit came in 2011 when she starred in the TV series Make It or Break It. Since then, Bure has gone on to star in a variety of roles including a part in the 2019 film Faith, Hope & Love; and a role in 2020’s Home Sweet Home.

And, the actress adds she may have chosen a career in the same business as her mother, however, she aspires to “do a lot of different stuff” than the 46-year-old Full House star.

“I think people easily compare you, and then just think that you’re fed into this lane, in this avenue, and it’s honestly quite the opposite,” Bure explains.

“At the end of the day, I know what I work for,” the actress adds. “I know what I’m doing and that’s really all that matters.”