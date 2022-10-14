Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.

I remember visiting Angela backstage in her dressing room one night after her magnificent performance in MAME. She encouraged me to stay and visit even though she had to be ready to call it a night. It's one of my fondest memories. — Carol Burnett (@imcarolburnett) October 13, 2022

The photo that you see along with this article reflects Lansbury’s appearance in the musical back in 1966. Lansbury simply stole the show with her performances. Yet millions of people remember her playing Jessica Fletcher on the CBS hour-long drama Murder, She Wrote. Fame and success come to Lansbury years before her TV role. For instance, did you know that she actually got her career started by signing with MGM? She picked up an Academy Award nomination for Gaslight back in 1944. Lansbury also picks up two additional Academy Award nominations. Back in 1945, she appeared in The Picture of Dorian Gray. Then, in 1962, she stars opposite Frank Sinatra in The Manchurian Candidate.

Angela Lansbury Won Five Tony Awards For Her Stage Work

Back to her stage career for a minute. Lansbury won five Tony Awards throughout her lifetime. That first Tony came along for Mame, the show in which Burnett would see Angela Lansbury. A second one appeared when she plays the fabulous Mama Rose in a 1974 production of Gypsy. Her third Tony Award gets picked up for her portrayal of Mrs. Lovett back in 1979 as part of Sweeney Todd. Many fans of her work also remember that she provided her voice for Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. A couple of video clips showing her and Jerry Orbach doing their voiceover work have been making the rounds on social media. Orbach, of course, had a stellar acting career that included a stint on Law & Order.

With a 12-season run on Murder, She Wrote and with quite a resume, you might think that Emmy Awards were on her mantle at home. Not so. Angela Lansbury was nominated numerous times for Outstanding Lead Actress. Yet she never won one of those. But she would take home some Golden Globe Awards for playing the always inquisitive Fletcher. The show had a lot of amazing guest stars throughout its run, too. One time, Lansbury even commented that she was known more for her TV role than other work on stage and screen. Big screen, that is. It’s pretty amazing to know that Lansbury left quite a lot of work for people to see after her death. Besides clips of her voiceover work, another clip of her appearing in Gypsy has been making the rounds.