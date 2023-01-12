Carole Cook, ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dead at 98

Carole Cook, a Hollywood star known for her performance in the movie Sixteen Candles, has died at 98 years old. She was an acolyte of Lucille Ball and died of heart failure in Beverly Hills on Sunday. That’s what her husband, Tom Troupe, announced.

Her death came just three days before her birthday, her husband told The Hollywood Reporter. Cook is most known for her appearances on The Lucy Show, where she played Thelma Green in 18 episodes from 1963-68, The U.S. Sun reports.

Carole Cook Played Grandma Helen In ‘Sixteen Candles’ In 1984

Ball took Cook under her wing and gave Cook her stage name, Carole. Cook, who was actually born Mildred Frances Cook, wore flashy red hair just like Lucy’s. She also played Don Knotts’ expectant wife in The Incredible Mr. Limpet in 1964. She also played goofy Grandma Helen in the iconic 1984 film Sixteen Candles.

Cook’s skills also moved onto the stage, too. She was the second actress to play Dolly Levi in a 1965 Australia leg of the famed show Hello, Dolly! Cook also appeared on Broadway in Romantic Comedy and 42nd Street in 1979 and 1980.

Carole Cook also didn’t apparently fear criticism in her old age. She faced some trouble back in 2018 when she suggested that former President Donald Trump should be assassinated. “Where is John Wilkes Booth when you need him, right?” she told TMZ.

Actress Was Born In Abilene, Texas, Where She Got Her Start In Acting

Her comment brought about a visit by the Secret Service. She later said that they “couldn’t have been nicer.” “I said, ‘I can’t go to prison, the stripes are horizontal, they don’t look good on me.'” Born in Abilene, Texas, Cook said that she got her start as an actress inside a church basement.

“Abilene isn’t exactly the hub of Broadway — you’re up to your a** in mesquite trees — but I saw my first show when I was four, knew I wanted to do that, and I never deviated,” Cook said last July. “I started out in the basement of the First Baptist Church and worked my way up to Broadway, to movies.”

She married Trouple, a fellow actor, in 1964. Ball was the matron of honor. Cook and Trouple acted in several plays and raised money for those living with HIV/AIDS. Cook is survived by her husband, her stepson Christopher and his wife Becky, her sister Regina, and nieces and nephews.