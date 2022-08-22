Casey Affleck Speaks Out After Missing Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were surrounded by their loved ones during their three-day wedding celebration, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck revealed why he missed out on the lavish festivities.

A source close to Casey Affleck revealed that the actor was unable to make it to his brother’s wedding due to parental obligations at home. The 47-year-old actor shares sons Indiana, 18, and 14-year-old Atticus with his ex-wife Summer Phoenix. However, while he wasn’t there in person, Casey made sure to celebrate the newly married couple from afar.

“Good things are worth waiting for,” Casey Affleck declared in a post on Instagram, which featured a throwback snapshot of him and the couple out for a walk. “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.”

Casey Affleck also gave a shout-out to his new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!!”

As previously reported, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married over the weekend in Georgia. The exciting celebration came just a little over a month after the couple exchanged vows at The Little Chapel in Las Vegas. PEOPLE reports that Lopez (now Affleck) donned a gorgeous white Ralph Lauren gown with a flowing train and 20-foot veil. Affleck wore an all-white tuxedo as he, Lopez, and their children walked down the aisle together.

Among the guests present for the ceremony included Ben Affleck’s long-time best friend Matt Damon and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Jay Shetty also officiated the event.

Lopez Thought the Her and Affleck’s Wedding Was a ‘Dream Come True’

Following the beautiful celebration, a source close to Jennifer Lopez said the big day with Ben Affleck was a dream come true for the singer and songwriter.

“Jennifer thought the wedding was perfect,” the source told PEOPLE. “It was a dream for her. She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special.”

While discussing Lopez’s life with Affleck, the source said, “She feels extremely happy being married to Ben. She keeps saying ‘my husband’ and it’s very cute.”

Another source further spoke about the couple’s Las Vegas ceremony last month. “The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That’s all they asked for.”

Lopez also wrote in her newsletter in July that her and Affleck’s Vegas trip was everything they wanted. “In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she went on to add about the surprise event. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real… At very, very long last.”