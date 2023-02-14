Cate Blanchett Slams ‘Cancel Culture’ When It Comes to Famous Artists & Historical Figures

While promoting her new film Tár, Cate Blanchett shared her personal thoughts about what cancel culture has been doing to today’s society.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During her interview with Radio Times, Blanchett stated that it’s important to have a “healthy critique” of historical works of art, regardless of the artist. This is why cancel culture shouldn’t be an issue when it comes to historical and artistic figures. “If you don’t read older books that are slightly offensive because of what they say in a historical context, then you will never grapple with the minds of the time [and] we are destined to repeat that stuff,” she explained.

Blanchett then used Pablo Picasso as an example. “You can only imagine what went on in, outside, and around his studio,” she said. “But do you look at Guernica and say that is one of the greatest works of art ever? Yes, it’s a fact. It’s important to have a healthy critique.”

Cate Blanchett’s new film is said to take on both cancel culture and the #MeToo Movement. According to its IMDb description, Tár is set in the international work of western classical music as it follows Lydia Tár, a famous composer-conductor. She is also the very first female director of a major German orchestra.

Cate Blanchett Says She’s Never Encountered a Character Like Tár

While speaking to The Guardian last week, Cate Blanchett opened up about her Tár character. She then revealed how the role stood out from others she has pursued in the past.

“There was something really immersive about this one,” Blanchett said about the role. “Beyond anything I thought possible outside the theatre. I’ve never encountered a story like this. Or a character like this. She inhabited my dreams.”

Blanchett then described the character as being enigmatic to her. “In a way, I felt that I was playing a state of being, or a set of atmospheres, as much as I was playing a person.”

However, not everyone is thrilled about the film. Famed female conductor, Marin Alsop stated that the film could have been based on a male conductor instead of female. Cate Blanchett responded to the criticism by saying what was wonderful about the film for her. “It examines power in a way that is genderless,” she explained. “Nothing is drawn. It’s not just a film about a female conductor who falls from grace, it’s about something much less political than that, even though the position she finds herself in is incredibly political.”

Blanchett went on to add that Tar is a very complex film and one that will stand the test of time. “And it’s certainly not a literal film, and to endeavour to interpret it literally is, I think, a misdirect.”