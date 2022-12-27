celine-dion-breaks-silence-after-revealing-serious-disorder-earlier-this-month

Celine Dion talked directly to her fans this past week for the first time since she revealed she was suffering from a serious medical condition.

The 54-year-old Dion posted a short video to her social media accounts on Christmas Eve. And this year, part of her holiday greeting might mean more to her than in years past. Earlier this month, Dion announced she was suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome.

“Merry Christmas, everyone,” Celine Dion said. “Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health.” She also repeated her message in French, then blew a kiss to her fans when she finished.

Dion says she’s currently undergoing physical therapy to make sure she not only can perform again, but maintain her quality of life.

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again,” Dion said earlier this month. “But I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most.”

When Celine Dion announced news of her medical diagnosis, few people had heard of Stiff Person Syndrome. That’s because it’s a rare condition. The Cleveland Clinic defines it as an autoimmune movement disorder. It impacts the central nervous system, which is the brain and spinal cord. The condition has no cure. At its worst, the muscles get so rigid that sufferers are akin to human statues.

Also, those who suffer from the disorder experience a stiffening of muscles in their trunk. Eventually, the stiffness moves to the legs and other muscles in the body. When she announced her condition, Celine Dion said she was having difficulty walking because of muscle spasms in her legs. The condition also is affecting her beautiful singing voice.

Dion postponed her European tour swing that was scheduled to start in February. Those dates now are set for spring 2024. Plus, Dion also canceled all her summer 2023 dates. However, the singer is keeping in place her tour stops set for next August through October. Her official website lists her first night back on stage as Aug. 26 in Amsterdam. She then is scheduled to move on to a series of concerts in Paris, Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Denmark. Her 2023 dates end in Finland on Oct. 4.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time,” Celine Dion told her fans earlier this month. “And it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”