Celine Dion Reveals Rare Incurable Condition, Postpones Tour Dates After Diagnosis

Unfortunate news from Celine Dion. The My Heart Will Go On songstress took to Instagram to announce she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological disorder and it’s forcing her to postpone upcoming tour dates.

“As you know, I’ve always been an open book,” Celine Dion explained in her latest Instagram post. “And I wasn’t ready to say anything before – but I am now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time. And it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

Celine Dion then spoke about how she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). She further explained that the health condition “affects something like one in a million people.”

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Stiff Person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. “SPS is characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms. Abnormal postures, often hunched over and stiffened, are characteristic of the disorder.”

She then shared even more bad news with her fans. “It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

Fans took to the Instagram post to support Celine Dion during this trying time. Donatella Versace stated, “Celine, I am thinking of you and sending you all my love. You are talent personified and, as you get better, your power and presence will be felt everywhere again. Wishing you the speediest recovery.”

Another fan shared, “Brought tears to my eyes, Celine… you are always my inspiration.. please be well and you will!!”

Celine Dion Goes Into Full Details About How Stiff Person Syndrome As Impacted Her Life

While continuing to speak to fans about her health condition, Celine Dion detailed how Stiff Person Syndrome as already impacted her life.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition,” Celine Dion explained. “We now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Also speaking about her European tour being postponed, Celion Dion shared, “It hurts me to tell you, today, that this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February. I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help get better and my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope.”

Celine Dion further explained that she is working with her sports medicine therapist to build up her strength. “But I have to admit it’s been a struggle All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most.”