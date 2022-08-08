Chandler Powell Shares Adorable Photos With Daughter Grace Warrior on Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve

Chandler Powell sure has a lot to be proud of these days. He’s married to Bindi Irwin, with whom he’s had a beautiful daughter, Grace Warrior. Together, they carry on the Irwin legacy of studying animals and working towards maintaining wildlife preservation.

He’s also not shy about taking to his Instagram to spread the word about how much he loves his wife and daughter. Most recently, he shared a pair of photos that show him exploring the Steve Irwin Wildlife Preserve with his little bundle of joy in tow.

Powell captioned the photo, “Family adventures on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. Our little wild child is loving every minute here. These cuddles are the best thing in the world.”

His followers of course loved seeing the adorable father-daughter cuddles in the countryside. “Beautiful place to make memories mate,” wrote one user. “Aww she looks so cute in her khakis,” wrote another.

One fan speculated the late Steve Irwin himself would be just as proud as Powell. “Steve would had loved to meet you, I’m sure he’s very proud of the father you are to his granddaughter.”

Powell’s Family Pride

Powell often posts loving tributes to his wife and daughter on Instagram. Recently, Bindi Irwin celebrated her birthday, and she did so the best way she can imagine. By spending time with Powell and Grace on the frontier she’s called home her whole life.

“Happy birthday to the most incredible person I know,” Powell wrote to his wife. “You spend every day of the year thinking about others, I’m so happy that today is about celebrating you. You are the most kind-hearted person, caring mama, loving wife and my best friend. I love you (and so does Grace).”

Remembering the Crocodile Hunter

Little Grace is becoming something of an internet darling herself. Recently, Bindi captured a sweet moment where little Grace recognized the late Crocodile Hunter star in a picture displayed on display at the zoo.

“Do you see him? Is he over here?” asks Bindi to her daughter. “Do you love Grandpa Crocodile?” Irwin said from behind the camera. The adorable toddler responds, “Yeah!”

Irwin wrote alongside the video, “We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful. Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile. All the love.”

Irwin often speaks out about how her father inspires her young daughter even years after his passing. She told People that Grace gets to know her grandfather through the countless documentaries and TV specials he filmed during his iconic career.

“We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we’re always playing them for Grace. It’s so fun to watch her study them,” Irwin said. “I didn’t realize how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her.”