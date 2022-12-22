Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed After Her Death at 32

A cause of death for actress Charlbi Dean, who died suddenly at 32, has been released by the New York City Medical Examiner. The actress, whose full name is Charlbi Dean Kriek, died from bacterial sepsis. That’s according to a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Dean starred in the movie Triangle of Sadness.

Her death was ruled as an accident. Reportedly, the bacterial sepsis was caused after she was infected with a bacteria known as Capnocytophaga. This infection is reportedly rare. But there are different species of Capnocytophaga that develop in the mouths of humans. They are also present in the mouths of dogs and cats, according to the CDC. Also, people who have autoimmune issues and without spleens are specifically susceptible.

Brother Of Charlbi Dean Opens Up About His Sister In Interview

At the time, the illness was not revealed. A spokesperson for the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that she died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis “was a complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen) due to “remote blunt trauma to her torso,” the spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

It’s not clear if an animal bite or even a lick proved to be responsible for the model’s infections. The medical examiner has not made her full autopsy public at this time. Just days after Charlbi Dean died, her brother Alex Jacobs talked with Rolling Stone. Jacobs said that her sudden death in New York City on Monday happened after she began experiencing “minor” symptoms. She asked her fiancé, Luke Volker, to take her to an emergency room. Dean died just hours later, PEOPLE reports.

Actress Involved In Car Accident Back In 2009

“This happened literally within the span of a day: getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying please take me to the hospital,” Jacobs told the outlet. “We still aren’t entirely sure [what happened],” Jacobs said at that point. “There’s an autopsy being done which we know might take quite a while. But what we have heard [that] there was a viral infection in her lungs.”

Jacobs informed Rolling Stone that Dean was involved in a “very, very bad car accident” around 2009. Doctors removed her spleen in the aftermath. Dean also suffered broken ribs and a broken back in the accident, according to her brother. “[The spleen is] involved in fighting off infections, and that could have had something to do with what happened,” Jacobs said.

Volker also spent time mourning his fiancé on Instagram. He posted a brief video to show appreciation for the messages he received after getting the news. “Hi, everyone. I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it’s a bit hard,” Volker, 26, said.