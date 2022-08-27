charlie-sheen-settles-lawsuit-with-ex-girlfriend-after-years-long-dispute

Five years after a former girlfriend of Charlie Sheen filed a lawsuit against him over exposing her to HIV, it’s been reported that the actor has officially settled.

TMZ reports that in court documents, a stipulation was filed on Wednesday (August 24th) in L.A. County Superior Court, which says that Charlie Sheen has agreed to settle with his ex-girlfriend for $120,000. This will be paid to her in $10,000 monthly installments during the next year.

In 2017, the former girlfriend filed the lawsuit. She claimed that she met the “confidential male defendant” and they quickly had sexual encounters. Eventually, they had unprotected sex. Although she didn’t disclose the defendant’s name at the time, she shared that the person she was suing had announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. Charlie Sheen revealed his HIV status on the same day on the morning TV talk show, TODAY Show.

The ex-girlfriend did disclose in court documents that the defendant told her he was taking medication to prevent transmission of HIV. However, he also encouraged her to not believe the “convenient rumors” of the medical community. She also revealed that he told her, “You don’t need to be on all that f—ing sh—.”

Charlie Sheen notably was diagnosed with HIV around 2011. He revealed during the TODAY Show interview his status. The Daily Mail reports that in 2016, authorities considered launching an investigation against the actor. This was due to him exposing several women to the non-curable STD without disclosing his status. He revealed his status after allegedly being “shaken down” by “extortionists” he claimed fleeced him out of $10 million.

Charlie Sheen’s Ex-Fiancee Previously Filed Lawsuit Against Him After He Failed to Disclose His HIV Status Early on in Their Relationship

In 2015, Charlie Sheen’s ex-fiancee, Brett Rossi, filed a lawsuit against the actor claiming that he failed to disclose his HIV status in the early stages of their relationship. The former couple had sex five times before she found out he is HIV positive.

Along with the HIV exposure, Rossi accused Charlie Sheen of being emotionally and physically abusive to her. During an interview with PEOPLE in 2015, Rossi shared that Charlie Sheen concealed his HIV status and engaged in unprotected sex with her at the beginning of their relationship. While that’s a major issue, that’s not why she filed the lawsuit, to begin with.

Rossi claims that Charlie Sheen isolated her by forcing her to quit nursing school. He also allegedly talked about wanting to murder people he was angry with. The actor then disclosed he wanted to put a “hit” on Rossi’s ex-husband. “I’m scared he wants to kill me,” she stated at the time of the PEOPLE interview.

The actor’s lawyer at the time denied all of Rossi’s allegations. “Charlie Sheen intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit filed by Brett Rossi aka Scottine Ross. Numerous witnesses will dispute each and every claim made by Ms. Rossi. We are confident that Mr. Sheen will prevail in this action and also will recover significant damages against her in connection with a pending arbitration that was commenced months ago.”