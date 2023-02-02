Chase Chrisley Reveals Todd’s Mother, Nanny Faye, Is Cancer Free

While the Chrisley family has been dealing with constant turmoil over the past months, they have one good thing to celebrate today—Nanny Faye is officially cancer free.

The news came shortly after Chase Chrisley, Faye’s grandson posted a hilarious clip that showed him attempting to drive his Nanny to her doctor’s appointment at 7 am. In it, Faye refused to tell him where the office was located. Instead, she wanted to play a game. Chase had to guess where to turn. At the time of recording, he wasn’t doing well.

“Top of the morning to everybody from me and nanny,” he captioned.

Nanny Faye’s Doctor Had Good News

Following her visit, Chase took to his Instagram stories and revealed the outcome of Nanny Faye’s appointment.

“Cancer free!!! No new tumors!!!,” he shared.

The positive prognosis comes just two weeks after Nanny Faye’s son, Todd Chrisley, reported to Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida to serve time for bank fraud and tax evasion. His wife, Julie, also reported to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after being convicted of the same crime.

Today (Feb. 2) is the first time that Nanny Faye has made an appearance since the two began their sentences.

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Allegedly Cancelled After 9 Seasons

The Chrisley Knows Best couple learned their fate in November 2022. A federal judge gave Todd 12 years in prison and 16 months probation once he’s released, according to Deadline. Julie got 7 years in prison and 16 months probation.

Peter Tarantino, the family accountant, was also found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns. He will serve three years in prison beginning in May.

Todd could have served up to 22 years and Julie 12 years. However, the judge decided to cut their sentences shorter despite defrauding banks out of millions of dollars.

The day after sentencing, Page Six reported that USA Network canceled Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley.

“The network has some episodes of season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best that were shot prior to the trial that will air next year,” said a source.

However, NBCUniversal has yet to confirm the news.

The reality TV franchise showed Todd Chrisley, a real estate mogul and pastor, and his wife raising their two children, Chase and Savannah, while enjoying an extravagant lifestyle. Todd claimed that he was a self-made millionaire.