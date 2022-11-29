Chase Chrisley Speaks Out Following Todd and Julie’s Sentencing

Chase Chrisley, who is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, is speaking out after his parents were sentenced in their case. In case you didn’t know, Todd and Julie received sentences in their bank fraud and tax evasion case. Chase Chrisley, who is 26 years old, reshares a post. It goes on regarding loved ones. They can “unexpectedly be taken from you,” it states on his Instagram Story on Monday.

As for the anecdote, it happens to chronicle a chat between two friends. A man encourages his friend to make dinner for his wife. He also urges him to not take her love for granted at all. “It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner,” the story read, in part. The quote also reads about going out of your way to do something for someone you love. Why? Because they could be taken from you unexpectedly.

Chase Chrisley Shares Tale In Wake Of Parents’ Sentencing

Well, the tale here finishes up with some advice. “Next time someone you love wants to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it.” Chase Chrisley happens to be the latest of their children to share a poignant message on social media after their parents’ sentencing, PEOPLE reports.

Savannah, Chase’s sister, just last week shared a quote on social media from pastor Kimberly Jones. People also call her Real Talk Kim. “Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him,” the post by Jones read. “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

Kyle, Lindsie Chrisley Post Messages On Social Media

Meanwhile, Kyle Chrisley, who is the once-estranged son of Todd and Julie, happened to quote the Bible verse Matthew 7: 1-3 on his Instagram Story after their sentencing. “Do not judge, or you too will be judged,” one verse says. “For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. Who of you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

Additionally, Lindsie Chrisley, who is Todd and Julie’s oldest daughter, happened to share a snap of herself alongside her son Jackson. She shares him with her ex-husband, Will Campbell. She adds Psalm 34:18. It states, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Lindsie, 33, put the verse as her caption to the Story. She happened to underscore the post with the Hillsong Worship song “Who You Say I Am.”