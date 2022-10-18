‘Cheers’ Star Kelsey Grammer Speaks Out About His ‘Love’ for America

Kelsey Grammer of Cheers fame is speaking out about his own “love” for America en route to hosting a new TV series. For instance, Grammer says that he would love to portray Benjamin Franklin on a Broadway stage. Why? Because of Franklin’s “bawdy history” and “naughtiness.” Yet Grammer, who played Dr. Frasier Crane on both Cheers and Frasier, is talking about playing a character from that period of time.

“Playing a character from that time—Franklin would be fun,” Grammer said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “I am afraid I take Washington too seriously… Whereas the bawdy history of Franklin abroad and as an ambassador for America is marked by wonderful anecdotes about the man’s humor and intellect, and dare I say naughtiness.

“He had a remarkable conversion to the American cause while living in England attempting to keep the peace with his English brothers and sisters… it was finally their scorn and disregard for the lives of those back in America that turned him into one of the most ardent of patriots and passionate mouthpieces of the cause for Freedom,” Grammer said.

Kelsey Grammer Credited High School Teacher For His Interest In U.S. History

If you think Grammer’s fascination with American history only goes to Broadway, then think again. He is the host of Fox Nation’s Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America. This will be a chronological eight-part series. It will give viewers an inside look at some of the country’s most monumental battles. It covers the American Revolution, the Texas Revolution, the Civil War, and the American Indian Wars.

“I have always valued our history… I love America,” Kelsey Grammer said. “(And) I believe it is founded on principles and universal truths that very few governments can boast. My status as a history buff comes from my constant surprise at just how extraordinary this country is. Bravery and kindness, ferocity and foolhardiness, wisdom and great frivolity have peppered our history — but because this country aims so high, its shortcomings can be assuaged by the fact that, though human and flawed, this country has come closer to its founding aspirations by self-correction and the continuous zealotry of its citizens to form a ‘more perfect union.'”

Grammer gives credit for his interest in U.S. history to a high school teacher. He calls her a “wonderful soul” who he said he hopes to emulate. “My interest in U.S. history was first piqued by my high school teacher, Kitty Repke,” Grammer said. “She was a wonderful soul who spoke as if she was on a first-name basis with every character throughout the American Saga. She really was a kick and brought those men and women to life in the classroom.”