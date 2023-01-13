Chelsea Handler Says She’s Immune to Cancel Culture Because She’s ‘Not an Idiot’

With various celebrities experiencing cancel culture for their views and actions, comedian Chelsea Handler states that she is somewhat immune to it all. She noted that it was due to her not being an idiot.

During The View’s latest episode, co-host Sunny Hostin described Chelsea Handler as being “famously unapologetic” when it comes to her opinion. “Do you ever get worried about getting canceled?” the daytime talk show host asked. To which Handler answered, “No. I’m not an idiot. All you have to do is not be racist and sexist and not discriminate. That’s not a tall order. You can’t work within these parameters and think of clever material that doesn’t harm other people or make another person a target?”

Chelsea Handler then described herself as being a mess. “I like to advertise that,” she explained. “Anyone complaining about [cancel culture] should get a little more creative.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler threw some shade at Twitter CEO Elon Musk. She referred to him as being “repugnant” and said she would leave the social media platform if he remains in charge. “I want him to let go of Twitter,” she stated. “I would like that to be a nice, more organized place. Doesn’t he want to go to Mars or something? Why doesn’t he just go?”

Chelsea Handler Is Set to Guest Host on the ‘Daily Show’ Following Trevor Noah’s Retirement

Along with discussing canceled culture and Elon Musk, Chelsea Handler revealed what she’s planning to discuss while being a guest host on the Daily Show. She is one of the few hosts filling in for the show after Trevor Noah officially retired.

“I’m definitely going to talk about Elon Musk and George Santos,” Chelsea Handler stated. “I’m chomping at the bit.”

Chelsea Handler also said she was planning to go after other congressmen and women during her time on the Daily Show stage. “The Marjorie Taylor Greenes and the Lauren Boeberts, I mean, it’s just too much to not talk about, you know? And those are the kinds of women that you can go after, and I intend to do it, because they need to be called out. It’s so unwomanly to be behaving like that!”

Chelsea Handler will be starting her Daily Show guest duties on January 17th. Comedy Central is currently searching for the show’s next permanent host. Noah notably exited the show in December. He had been on the show for seven years before stepping down.

“Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end,” Noah said about his departure. “A lot of American business and American media is just like, ‘Keep it going as long as possible,’ but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in a good place. I want to leave before I’m burnt out, because there are many other things I’d like to do.”