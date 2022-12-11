Cher Announces Her Mother, Georgia Holt, Has Died at 96

In the early hours of Sunday (December 11th), music legend Cher took to Twitter to announce that her mother, Georgia Holt, has passed away at the age of 98.

“Mom is gone,” Cher declared in her latest tweet. She inserted a frown emoji as well. Fans took to the social media platform to share their sympathy for the music icon and her family. “I’m so very sorry to hear that your beloved mother has passed,” one fan declared. “My heart goes out to you. What a blessing to have had her in your life for as long as you did. May she rest in peace.”

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

Another fan wrote, “Sending so. Much love my dear. She had an amazing life, gave the world so much, she gave us you! Thinking of you and all your family today.”

Georgia Holt was a singer and songwriter as well. Her music career began in 1932. In 2013, Holt was part of the television documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher. The documentary featured the family’s history and in-depth interviews with Holt, the music icon, and Holt’s other daughter, Georganne LaPiere. Holt’s grandchildren, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman, also took part in the special.

Cher Previously Opened Up About the Life Lessons She Learned From Her Mother

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2013, Cher opened up about the life lessons she has learned over the years from her mother, Georgia Holt. Admittedly, the music icon said that her mother didn’t actually give her advice.

“She never gave me and my sister [actress Georganne LaPiere Bartylak] advice because, truthfully, she knew we’d never take it,” Cher explained. “Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right.”

Cher also said that she didn’t allow her mother to be involved with social media. “I won’t allow her on Twitter,” she declared. “I have no filter and neither does she.”

As she spoke about her mother, Cher discussed her key childhood memories. “She and her friends were so beautiful. When they walked into the room, everything stopped. She was also an amazing dresser. We based the costumes in Mermaids on pictures of her from the ’50s.”

Cher further admitted that she and her mother did fight a lot when she was younger. “I was really strong-headed,” she continued. “I did a couple of things like running away when I was 11. I hopped a train with friends. I was just very adventurous – but never disrespectful. She wouldn’t put up with that.”

In regards to her mother’s thoughts on relationships, Cher added, “I had a little problem with her over Sonny [Bono], but that didn’t take her too long to get over. She listened first before making a judgment, so I could always talk to her about my romances. She stressed the importance of being sure that the person you are with is the person you love.”