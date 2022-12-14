Cher Recalls Final Moments Before Mom’s Death

Cher is taking some time to remember how her mother, Georgia Holt, died at 96 years old and her final moments. Cher has been keeping people updated about her mom’s health on Twitter. On Tuesday, she wrote on Twitter, “The truth…. She’s been Sick & rallying. She then got bad, She was in so much pain. Finally she coded on way to Hosp.”

Cher, 76, remembered the legacy that Holt left behind. She wrote, “By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long Here.” Last weekend, Cher told the world in a tweet that her mom had died. A representative for the singer did confirm Holt’s death to E! News. No cause of death has not been revealed.

Cher’s Mother Had Been Sick Earlier With A Case Of Pneumonia

Previously, Cher gave details about a health scare that Holt, born Jackie Jean Crouch, recently faced. She tweeted back in September, “Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better.”

Cher has been open about Holt’s health. She also has been pretty open about their relationship with one another. The Believe singer said back in 2013 that she and Holt would butt heads during her childhood due to Cher’s “strong-headed” attitude and adventures. “I did a couple of things like running away when I was 11. I hopped a train with my friends,” Cher told PEOPLE. “(And) I was just very adventurous but never disrespectful. She wouldn’t have put up with that.”

Cher did say that she and her sister Georganne LaPiere, 71, did learn about life from their mom. Especially learning and studying about what she did in her own journey of life. “She never gave me and my sister advice because, truthfully, she knew we’d never take it,” Cher told PEOPLE. “Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right.”

The singer noted this past April that she still spent time listening to Holt. It was something that she would keep on doing in adulthood. She said Holt loved to talk about the “old days” and “old movies” with her. “SHE TELLS ME ALL THE TIME ‘BABE,GETTING OLD ISNT FOR SISSIES,'” Cher sent out via a tweet. “I SEE & RESPECT HER ALL THE MORE.” Among the many hit songs that Share has had in her career include Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves. Of course, millions of her fans know that she teamed up famously with Sonny Bono as Sonny and Cher. One of their big hits was the song I Got You Babe.