Cher Reveals She’s Suffered Three Miscarriages Throughout Her Life

With a career spanning over 6 decades, when it comes to Cher, there is nothing she can’t sing or do. The start of the music icon happened when she premiered as the other half of Sonny & Cher. Their song I Got You Babe dominated both charts in the U.S. and UK. The dynamic duo sold over 40 million records worldwide. Other than music, the Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour received over 30 million viewers during its weekly run that lasted three years. As for her solo career, nothing stops Cher as she is considered one of the best-selling artists in the world. Having spent most of her life in the spotlight, the star recently revealed some personal, heartbreaking news about herself.

Born in 1946, Cher has watched throughout the decades the change America has gone through. Battling civil rights, women’s rights, and supporting the LGBTQ community, the singer never shied away from making her voice heard. And with the current climate surrounding abortion, Cher took to Twitter to reveal she had three miscarriages when she was younger.

Cher Opens Up About Having Three Miscarriages

Cher wrote on Twitter, “When I was young I had 3 miscarriages. 1st at 18.I was alone in our house. son came home & I was sobbing,& rocking on our floor. when I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain. couldn’t even stop in elevator. Dr sent me straight 2 hospital,& in2 operating rm.WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY.”

After several fans noted they had no idea that the singer suffered through 3 miscarriages, Cher responded that she never thought she would share the news with anyone. But again, given the current climate, the woman behind Believe thought it was the best time.

Ireland Baldwin Shares Her Story

Last month, Ireland Baldwin shared her own story about having kids during what she called an unhealthy relationship. Baldwin explained how her parent’s divorce led to her not wanting to have children. “I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other. I chose me, and I would choose me again. Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? Maybe. Maybe not.”

Ireland Baldwin added, “But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn’t gonna work for me… I chose me, and I would choose me again. It’s your life, it’s your choice.”

As for Cher, she told Parade magazine in 2010, “It’s a spontaneous miscarriage, something that spontaneously aborts the fetus. It’s called an angry uterus. After the third time, it got to be a nightmare. People would be congratulating me because I was pregnant, and then I wouldn’t be, and then they would be like, ‘Oh, we’re so sorry.’ I thought, ‘God, I don’t want to have to hear this anymore.’”

