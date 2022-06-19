Chevy Chase Celebrates 40th Anniversary to Wife Jayni With Throwback Wedding Day Pic

Chevy Chase is celebrating love today. Recently, the “Saturday Night” alum took to Instagram to gush over his 40th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jayni. “Happy 40th anniversary to my @jaynichase!” the comedian and actor wrote alongside a pic of the pair on their wedding day.

Although it took him a couple of marriages to get it right, it seems like the couple is still blissfully in love many years later. Previously, the ’80s icon was married to Susan Hewitt from 1973 to 1976. He was then married to Jacqueline Carlin from 1976 to 1980.

However, he found that the third time was a charm when he met Jayni. They got married in Pacific Palisades on June 19, 1982. Together, they share three daughters. Today, they reside in Bedford, New York.

Although he’s happy and in love with his wife, it hasn’t kept him from facing the public’s wrath. In February, he was at the center of controversy when he admitted he didn’t care what anyone thought of him.

During an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” at the time, Chase cleared up the accusations regarding him acting like a jerk on the set of “Saturday Night Live” and “Community.”

After four seasons, he left “Community” due to conflicts with show creator Dan Harmon. According to Chase, the character was becoming an aging man described as a bigot. “I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap!” he said with a chuckle when asked how he felt when he heard about his former colleagues’ negative opinions.

Chevy Chase double-downs on controversial opinions

He added, “I am who I am. And I like where— who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

In one of Chevy Chase’s most controversial moments while working, he allegedly used racist remarks during a particularly heated debate in 2012 with Harmon.

Although he didn’t use the word to address his African American cast members, Donald Glover or Yvette Nicole Brown, outlets reported that the argument negatively impacted the cast at the time of the incident.

Chase’s former costar, Donald Glover, spoke about Chase’s personality on set back in 2018. “I just saw Chevy as fighting time — a true artist has to be OK with his reign being over. I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere — he’s almost too human.”

The interview also hinted at the actor’s childhood, which could explain why he’s earned the not-so-nice reputation. According to Chase, his stepfather physically abused him and his mother. “Yeah, he hit. I was afraid all the time growing up,” he said. “And I still have a lot of that fear in me. So, in a sense it did shape my path, yeah. It sort of made me want to take those people out. Bullies, I hated bullies.”