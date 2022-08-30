Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd Reuniting in New Film

After over 30 years, Saturday Night Live founding cast members Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd are reuniting for a new film. The duo will be appearing in Zombie Town, a film based on a novel by R.L. Stine. He is the mastermind behind the popular Goosebumps book and TV series. He also wrote the Fear Street books, which were recently adapted into a film series by Netflix.

Zombie Town is said to be about a projectionist named Mike who’s scared of zombies, but his best friend and crush, Amy loves them. When a new zombie film is set to premiere on Halloween, Mike shows Amy the film early against his better judgment. They then realize that the movie has turned their entire town into zombies. Marlon Kazadi and Madi Monroe will perform as the two teen leads, with Kids in the Hall’s Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch co-starring. It’s not known at this time what parts Chevy Chase and Dan Akyroyd will be playing.

Trimuse Entertainment founder and executive producer John Gillespie was ecstatic about the project. “We are delighted to bring the pages of R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town to the screen and equally thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and crew on this production,” Gillespie said in a statement. “A three-time Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner with book sales of over $500 million, R.L. Stine has a phenomenal track record of crafting stories that engage and entertain audiences.”

Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd’s last project was a horror comedy

Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd have not filmed together since 1991’s horror-comedy Nothing But Trouble. Aykroyd wrote and directed the film, which was a box office and critical failure. However, it has gained a cult following since its initial release. Before that, they also appeared in 1985’s Spies Like Us, directed by John Landis. They also starred in 1988’s ill-fated equal, Caddyshack 2. Of course, the pair debuted in NBC’s long-running sketch show, Saturday Night Live in 1975.

Aykroyd has wanted to work with Chevy Chase again for some time. He previously revealed in 2012 that they were attempting to make a film together. “The joy of working with him again is one that I am extremely excited about,” Aykroyd wrote on Facebook at the time. “Chevy is one of my favorite people, and one of the great anarchistic and physically committed comedians in the business.”

Zombie Town‘s premiere date has yet to be announced. However, it will premiere in U.S. theaters before streaming on Hulu and then ABC Australia in 2023. Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd are likely playing supporting roles. hopefully, they will at least share some screen time together. Interestingly, Sons of Anarchy actor Kim Coates is serving as a producer on the film.