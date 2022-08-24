chevy-chase-wishes-his-wife-happy-birthday-in-sweet-series-of-pics

At 78 years old, comedian Chevy Chase spent the majority of his life entertaining audiences over a variety of formats. He did stand-up comedy, helmed the National Lampoon franchise, and even starred on the massively successful Saturday Night Live. Throughout his time as both a performer and writer in Hollywood, the actor won three Primetime Emmy Awards. And in both 1987 and 1988, he received the opportunity to host the Academy Awards. With a successful career in Hollywood, the star received criticism from some suggesting he was hard to work with. But while Chevy Chase didn’t shy away from the backlash, he appears to have moved on as he recently celebrated his wife’s birthday.

Although not his first marriage, Chevy Chase married Jayni in 1982. Before that, he had two marriages that lasted a few years. But with Jayni, the couple has been going strong for 40 years. And showing just how much he cares for the woman he walks through life with, Chase posted pictures of the two on Instagram. In the photo, Chase seems occupied with something, but no matter what, Jayni displayed her infectious smile. Besides posting a picture of just the two, Chase presented several moments of their life and no matter who appeared, Jayni continued to smile.

Chevy Chase Discusses Rumors About His Attitude On Set

Back in February, Chevy Chase discussed his career in Hollywood with Jim Axelrod on CBS’ This Morning. During the segment, the host asked Chase about claims that he was tough to work with and how some called him a jerk. The actor laughed at the accusations, stating, “I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap! I am who I am. And I like… who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

Throughout his time on the hit show Community, co-star Donald Glover accused him of using incentive jokes while on set. In 2018, SNL star Pete Davidson took issue with the comedian after he mocked the new era of Saturday Night Live. “I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f—ing believe it. That means a whole generation of s—heads laughs at the worst f—ing humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s— than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

In response to the criticism from Chevy Chase, Pete Davidson expressed his own feelings on The Howard Stern Show, declaring, “He’s a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude. He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t like him.”