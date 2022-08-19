Child Hospitalized After Suffering Injury at Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Property Hours Before Their Wedding

A dramatic moment unfolded when a medical team arrived at Ben Affleck’s Georgia property just hours before he and music superstar Jennifer Lopez were set to celebrate their recent matrimony.

Reportedly, a child injured their arm during the early portion of the festivities and had to be taken away via ambulance. The ambulance was seen leaving with lights and sirens blaring away from Affleck’s Georgia property.

The ambulance spent less than 20 mins on the property before speeding while accompanied by two security vehicles.

No other information on the child or what led to the injury has been released as of now. Ben and Jen appear to still be moving forward with their big weekend where the pair will celebrate their marriage.

The dramatic start to the wedding festivities came just as guests began arriving for the afternoon’s events. One friend of the couple got caught up in a line of cars and stopped by security while the medical emergency came in.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 50, are set to begin celebrating their marriage later today as part of a weekend-long celebration. The main ceremony will take place on Saturday and a family barbecue is scheduled for Sunday.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Whirlwind Romance

The newly married couple are just one month removed from the shocking wedding in Las Vegas where they tied the knot two decades after the highly-publicized romance earlier in their careers.

The Clark County Recorder’s Office revealed that the music superstar officially changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. In her latest newsletter, Jennifer wrote: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

She continued: “… We flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes. Let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible. Evidently once used by The King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed). When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another…”

Their relationship commenced when JLo and Ben started dating back in 2002 after meeting on the set of their critically panned film, Gigli. Their highly public romance lasted for two years where they became the center of tabloid attention. Two years later after becoming engaged, the couple called it quits and moved on.

Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Gardner. They were together from 2005 until 2018. Jennifer was famously married to New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez until 2021. Once the power couple called it quits, rumors swirled that Ben and Jen were reminding their long-dormant romance.