Child Star Bradley Pierce Recalls Touching Story of Robin Williams Defending Him on the Set of ‘Jumanji’

Throughout the life and career of Robin Williams, the comedian proved that laughter is the best medicine. He went on to win an Academy Award for Good Will Hunting, five Grammy Awards, and also two Primetime Emmys. Needless to say, when it came to the legacy he left behind, Robin Williams is considered to be the greatest comedian in history. Sadly, on August 11, 2014, news broke that the actor passed away at 63 years old. Celebrating his life, recently, not only did his children pay tribute to their father, but former co-star of Jumanji Bradley Pierce detailed how Williams defended him and Kirsten Dunst on set.

Eight years since Robin Williams passed away and stories of his gratitude and love continue to spread over the internet. It seems that any person who shared even a brief moment with the comedian left with a lifelong impression of the man who appeared larger than life. Back in 2020, former child actor, Bradley Pierce recalled working with the celebrity on the set of Jumanji, just one of Williams’s many hits.

Taking Up For The Little Guy

At the time of filming, Pierce found himself wearing a great deal of makeup and costuming to turn him into a monkey. A result of trying to cheat in Jumanji. The scene called for tons of water to be dropped on them. Pierce said, “I couldn’t breathe through my nose.” After the scenes, the producers tried to push the children to do more work past their time. “Kids can only be on set for a few hours. The producers went to our parents and said, ‘Is there a way we can work a little longer so we can finish?’ This is not uncommon in the industry because you literally save $100,000 more for doing that extra half hour instead of a full day.”

After hearing about the conversations, Robin Williams met with the director and producer to tell them that was not happening. Bradley Pierce added, “He told me, ‘No, we’re not going to do any extensions. They’ll let everyone out now and we’ll come back next week.’ For all the dollars that would have cost, no one else would have stood up for us like he did. In addition to being warm, generous and kind, he was also very protective.”

Robin Williams’s Children Pay Tribute To The Late Icon

Honoring their father, his children Zak Williams and Zelda Williams both pinned messages on Twitter about their iconic dad, Robin Williams. Zak wrote, “Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were. I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!”

While considered a suicide, an autopsy revealed that Robin Williams suffered from Lewy body dementia, which is a known brain disorder that often disrupts a person’s thinking and reasoning.