Chip and Joanna Gaines ‘Honored’ to Be Ambassadors for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Reality tv stars Joanna and Chip Gaines are elevating their support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to new heights. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the ​Fixer Upper stars are announcing their ambassadorship with St. Jude. The couple shared this in a press release from the hospital given to People. “We’ve had the privilege of visiting St. Jude a few times over the years, and every time we do, we’ve been able to see that behind every incredibly brave kid is a loving and talented group of folks leading the charge for how childhood cancer and diseases are treated,” Chip said in the release.

“We love St. Jude for that reason, and of course for the fact that families do not receive a bill from St. Jude for care, including treatment, housing, meals, and travel,” Chip Gaines explained. “That’s a mission we are proud to be a part of. The strength, radiance, and courage of these kids have left a permanent mark on our hearts.” The pair also created a t-shirt for Childhood Cancer Awareness, which will be available for purchase on bonfire.com.

Joanna and Chip Gaines will serve as ambassadors for the #30DaysforStJude campaign, which raises awareness for the hospital’s mission. They’re in good company. Other celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Luis Fonsi, Michael Stahan, and more are in the campaign. For the first time, the Magnolia Network founders will join the hospital’s “Thanks and Giving” campaign. This campaign encourages celebrities and influencers to help support patients and their families during the holiday season. “The Gaineses will feature in one of the campaign’s heartwarming spots seen in theaters and on screens across the country,” the release said.

Joanna and Chip Gaines Have Dedicated Time to St. Jude Before

The former HGTV stars have already been involved with the organization for years. In 2017, they updated the dining room of Target House in Memphis, Tennessee. The Target House provides free accommodation to families of children who are battling life-threatening diseases. In 2019, they presented the hospital with a $1.5 million check and built a permanent playhouse for the Target House as a gift.

Richard C. Shadyac, Jr. is the president and CEO of the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. He had high praise for Joanna and Chip Gaines. “[They] have done so much for St. Jude patient families over the years and we are incredibly grateful that they are joining us as ambassadors as we begin Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Their year-round support will unite people around the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and help advance its six-year, $12.9 billion strategic plan that accelerates research and treatment to help more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer.”