Chris Farley and David Spade Discussed Making a Third Movie Months Before Farley Passed Away

Imagine a third movie with Chris Farley and David Spade hitting your movie screens. Those guys made people laugh a whole lot. Tommy Boy and Black Sheep are two movies that featured the one-time Saturday Night Live comedians. A third movie did not get made as Farley, sadly, died from a drug overdose in December 1997. He was just 33 years old. Spade recently talked about the possibility.

David Spade Fondly Recalls His Late ‘Tommy Boy’ Costar Chris Farley

“Two years after Tommy Boy came out, they told us it made $100 million on video,” Spade said in an interview with Esquire. “We couldn’t believe it. It really grew over time. We talked about doing another one, but Farley wanted to do more drama, so I said, ‘Go do that.’ I ran into him two months before [he died] and he was like, ‘Everyone always talks about Tommy Boy and Black Sheep. It’s not as much fun out there. Let’s try to get one going again.’ … I think about Farley every day. I have his old coat from Tommy Boy.”

Spade, who also has done work in sitcoms, said that Farley liked him to be the smart one while Farley was the dumb one. “Farley and I were always goofing around,” the comedian said. “He always wanted me to make fun of him, because he thought it was so hilarious. We played off that. He was big. But the truth is, when you look back, he wasn’t that overweight. He was big, but he really ballooned toward the end. He always said he was the fat guy, but he wasn’t super fat.” Those two even got into a fight on the set of Tommy Boy, too.

Comedian Also Remembers First Time That He Met His Fellow Funnyman

Tommy Boy came out in 1995 while Black Sheep hit movie screens in 1996. Spade, in the same interview, looks back to the first time he met Farley. “I met Chris Farley on the very first day, but I’d already heard rumors about his characters and how funny he was,” Spade said. “There was no Instagram. There’s no way to find out. (And) there’s no YouTube. You had to wait to see it in-person. And he came downstairs at the hotel and I said, ‘You want to walk over together? I’m on the show too.’

“So we walked over and laughed,” Spade said of Farley. “We just goofed around, and he’s very lighthearted and we were both nervous. They put us in an office together, and you had to walk through our office to get to [Adam] Sandler and [Chris] Rock, which was another eight-foot-by-eight-foot office. So, we were all jammed in the corner. Looking back, I had some [of the] smartest people around me.”