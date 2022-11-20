Chris Hemsworth Taking a Break From Hollywood to Spend Time With Family

If you are looking for Chris Hemsworth, then you will be able to find him with his family as he’s stepping away from Hollywood. Recently, the actor has been doing some work around his streaming Disney+ show Limitless. But Hemsworth, 39, revealed that he’s taking a break from his career so he can spend time with his loved ones. It comes on the heels of the series’ final episode that focuses on mortality and death. Hemsworth is married to Elsa Pataky, 46, and has a 10-year-old daughter in India and 8-year-old twin sons in Tristan and Sasha.

“Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet,'” Hemsworth said. “I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family and going, ‘Oh my God, they’re getting older, they’re growing up, and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.’ Before you know it, they’re 18, and they’ve moved out of (the) house, and I missed the window.”

Chris Hemsworth Now Aware Of Gene That Connects With Alzheimer’s Disease

Hemsworth, from Australia, said, “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home, and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.” As part of Limitless, Hemsworth goes out and tests his physical and mental limits while exploring ways to fight off aging and extend life, Fox News reports.

During the filming of Limitless, Hemsworth happened to learn he was 8 to 10 times more likely than an average individual to develop Alzheimer’s disease. In the limited-run series, Chris Hemsworth meets up with longevity physician Dr. Peter Attia. He also undergoes a series of genetic tests.

“We’ve got every blood test one can get,” Attia told Hemsworth. “And you’ve got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mom and a set from your dad.” APOE4 is a gene that connects to developing Alzheimer’s disease. “The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear,” Hemsworth said. Attia then told Hemsworth, “It’s my belief that if we take every step possible, we can reduce your risk to that of anyone else.