Chris Pine Responds to Claims ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Star Harry Styles Spit on Him at Premiere

The Venice Film Festival always brings dozens of stories. Great films are premiered, glamorous looks are brought to the red carpet, and so on. However, this year’s brought something much more — drama. A lot of it. In a move that fans are calling “Spitgate,” a viral video shows Harry Styles supposedly spitting on co-star Chris Pine. Pine’s team has released a statement about it.

Styles and Pine’s film, Don’t Worry Darling, has had a ton of controversy surrounding it. From star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde feuding rumors, to cheating allegations, the entire PR around this film has been a lot. This all came to a head yesterday at the Venice Film Festival, in which the film was premiered.

A now-viral video of Styles taking a seat next to Pine shows Styles’ mouth look like it spit, and then Pine’s reaction looking surprised to say the least. The video has been widely shared, with people doing FBI-level investigating to see if he actually spit on Pine.

Up until the last few hours, it has been entirely up to fan speculation if Styles spit on his fellow actor. However, Pine’s team has seemingly put the rumors to rest.

“his is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” a representative told PEOPLE. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continues. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Sorry to those who were #TeamSpit, but it looks as though Styles didn’t pull that petty (and gross) move.

Now that Pine’s reps put the rumors to rest, fans will have to shift their focus elsewhere — luckily for them, everything surrounding the film has left them with more than enough drama to analyze. Between Styles’ hilarious videos on the discussion panel and the viral kiss between he and Nick Kroll, fans are fed with moments from the last few days.

After Don’t Worry Darling premiered at the festival, star of the film Florence Pugh received a 4-minute long standing ovation. Once the critics began sharing their reviews, there seemed to be only one thing in common — Pugh is a star. The film has received mixed reviews thus far, some saying that the plot was too easy to figure out, with others saying Wilde’s feminist message in the film conveyed very well.

Fans can decide for themselves in theaters on September 23.