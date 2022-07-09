Chris Pratt Apologizes to UFC Champ Israel Adesanya After Viral Feud

In addition to being an award-winning actor, Chris Pratt is an avid hunter, fisherman, and…dead bug collector? To each his own. The Jurassic World actor also has a passion for sports, including baseball and MMA. As such, he found time in his busy schedule to attend a UFC fight in Las Vegas on July 2nd.

After watching the larger-than-life pageantry from the main event fighters and their ensuing fight, however, Pratt was left unimpressed. In an interview at the ESPN announce table following the show, Chris Pratt boldly stated that he simply wasn’t a fan of UFC Champ Israel Adesanya, one of the greatest middleweight fighters in the world.

“I’m gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon. I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man,” Pratt explained. “I’m not a fan of coming out, all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter. I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Cash on that’. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.”

Chris Pratt Apologizes to Israel Adesanya Following Critical Interview

Following the unwelcome criticism, Israel Adesanya took to Twitter to share that he was not amused. A few days later, Adesanya posted a clip of Chris Pratt getting brutally hit in the face in the movie Wanted. “Good Morning,” the fighter wrote. “I’m the man. You’re just some fan.”

Rather than doubling down on his criticism, Chris Pratt humbly apologized. The actor explained that he understands the frustration of being judged by people who have never attempted his job. “You’re right,” Pratt wrote. “I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ.”

You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️ — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 6, 2022

In addition to his dispute with Chris Pratt, the UFC Champ had a few harsh words for the media as well in his post-fight presser. “You guys have a job to do,” he said. “And I’m not criticizing you guys in particular… I kinda am, I kinda am. But just remember this: I could do your job. I could do your job. You could never do my job.”

“I appreciate you guys for what you do, but, not just for me, but for other fighters man, be mindful with your words. Be mindful with the way you clickbait,” he continued. “Because I know how YouTube works now, and I know how these interviews work. Just be mindful, because I could do your job, but you can’t do mine. Just remember that. Thank you.”