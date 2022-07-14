Chris Pratt Breaks Silence on Reports That He May Play Indiana Jones

From his beginnings as the airheaded, but lovable Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, actor Chris Pratt transformed into one of Hollywood’s leading men. Helming franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, Pratt proved time and time again that he is more than capable of handling the pressures of tentpole films. But while Pratt is an A-list celebrity, there are plenty of roles he wasn’t given. Once rumored by Deadline, one role that apparently slipped through his fingers was the iconic Indiana Jones.

Released in 1981, the adventures of Indiana Jones, played by the charismatic Harrison Ford, captivated audiences as he solved some of the world’s most mysterious puzzles. With four films in the franchise, at one time, there were talks about rebooting the series. And given the star power behind Chris Pratt, he supposedly topped the list. While Indiana Jones 5 already wrapped production, with Harrison Ford carrying his hat one last time, Pratt recently opened up about the idea of him taking over.

Will Chris Pratt Take Over Indiana Jones?

Discussing the possibility that never came on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Chris Pratt joked about not even knowing who Steven Spielberg is. “I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Steven who? No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford? Here’s the thing, all I know is that I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford who said that when, and I don’t even really know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, he was like, “when I die, Indiana Jones dies.’”

Not wanting to be haunted by Harrison Ford, Pratt added, “am I gonna like get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [the character]? I don’t know, that’s not anything that is real I think, people are capable of making mistakes even if they’re Deadline.”

From Marvel To Mario

Thankfully, there are still plenty of roles for Chris Pratt. As mentioned above, he played crucial roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, the Lego Movie, and Jurassic World. Not to mention, he will be voice acting for two legendary cartoon and video game characters, Mario and Garfield.

As for his leading role in Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt returns to fight cosmic villains in the third volume of the hit series. Created by James Gunn, the memorable cast and heartfelt storylines have made the films some of the most beloved in the Marvel cinematic universe. Scheduled for a May 5, 2023 release, fans can see Pratt on the silver screen right now as he is in the latest Thor film.