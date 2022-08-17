Chris Pratt Celebrates Son Jack’s Tenth Birthday in Sweet Message

Not that long ago, fans of Park and Recreation loved the slew of characters who made up the town of Pawnee. Among the lovable characters was the pure-hearted Andy Dwyer played by Chris Pratt. Known for his jokes and ability to pass on sound wisdom, Pratt moved past the show to become the leading man in Hollywood. Just a few projects taken on by Pratt include the Jurassic World franchise, the Amazon show The Terminal List, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and becoming the new voice of Mario. Not to mention, proving his range as an actor in The LEGO movie. While considered an A-List actor, at his heart, Pratt is nothing more than a loving father and husband.

On Wednesday, Chris Pratt shared a picture on his Instagram page about his son Jack, who happened to turn 10 the same day. Wishing his son a happy birthday, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to my first born, my smart, handsome, kind hearted, big boy Jack!” the actor captioned a Wednesday photo of sheep. “TEN!!?? WHAAAT!? Double digits!! Hard to believe it’s already been ten years!!”

Always wanting to be a family man, Chris Pratt continued to shower his son with love by listing all the titles held by Jack, adding he was “the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imagineer, builder, boxer and buddy a guy could ask for. Love you kid!”

Chris Pratt Criticized For Healthy Kid Remarks

Born in 2012, Jack is the son of Chris Pratt and his former wife, Anna Faris. The couple welcomed Jack only six years before ending their marriage. Since then, both actors have found love with other people. For Chris Pratt, it came after meeting Katherine Schwarzenegger. Together, they welcomed their own children, Lyla and Eloise.

Celebrating his love for Katherine Schwarzenegger and his children with her, Chris Pratt received a staggering amount of backlash after he posted a picture with her, thanking her for their healthy daughter. Pratt’s child with Anna Faris, Jack, struggled with health issues, leading some to criticize the actor.

Taking part in an interview with Men’s Health back in June, Chris Pratt discussed the backlash he received and how it made him cry to think about his son reading it when he is older. He recalled the moment, saying, “a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’ And I’m like, That is f***ed up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f***ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden.”