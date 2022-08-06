Chris Pratt’s New Series Racks Up an Insane Amount of Streaming Minutes

Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List keeps proving itself a worthy series—despite the critics’ scathing reviews.

The numbers are in. And during the series’ debut week, it wracked in a staggering 1.6 billion minutes of stream time, which means it was the second most watched show in the country.

While the Amazon Prime hit dropped on July 1, the tallies began on Monday, July 4th, and ended the following Sunday. The only show to outpace The Terminal List was the Netflix sci-fi thriller Stranger Things with 4.8 billion minutes.

In most cases, a successful series wouldn’t make headlines as often as The Terminal List. But in this case, some people are stumped by all of the fanfare. Because upon its release, entertainment’s most well-known critics absolutely panned the show on all accounts.

Critics Called Chris Pratt’s Navy SEAL Thriller ‘Unhinged’

On Rotten Tomatoes, the overall critic score is currently a green-smeared 40%. The Hollywood Reporter likened it to “a charred hockey puck,” and it also suggested that it was a career-ending project for Chris Pratt.

The Daily Beast went even further to say that the show was an “unhinged…revenge fantasy” that “wildly overstays its welcome and provides few moments of memorable excitement.”

Nonetheless, people have been streaming the show in hoards. And the Rotten Tomato audience score is sitting comfortably at 94%.

The Terminal List is adapted from Jack Carr’s novel by the same name. During the freshman season’s eight episodes, viewers watch as Navy SEAL James Reece goes home after enemy forces ambush his platoon. And shortly after, he discovers that “dark forces” are working in the background and putting all the people he loves at risk.

Carr, a former SEAL himself, visited Tucker Carlson in July to speak on the show and the critical displeasure that it caused. And he said that the bad press doesn’t bother him because he and Chris Pratt didn’t make the series for the critics.

“It falls right in line with everything that I understand about the current culture and climate in America right now. It seems to have triggered quite a few of these critics,” he said.

“We made it for the soldier, sailor, airman, and Marine that went downrange to Iraq and Afghanistan, so they could sit on the couch and say, ‘Hey, these guys put in the work. They put in the effort to make something special and make a show that speaks to them,” Carr continued. “And that [94] percent rating lets me know that we at least got close.”

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch the entire first season of The Terminal List now.