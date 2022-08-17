Chris Pratt Posts Incredible Behind the Scenes ‘Jurassic World’ Footage With Bryce Dallas Howard

Once known for his lovable character Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, actor Chris Pratt appeared to become a top talent in Hollywood practically overnight. While it might look that way, the actor starred in numerous movies and television shows dating back to 2000. But now in the Hollywood spotlight, Pratt helms projects like Jurassic World, The LEGO Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Terminal List. Needless to say, Pratt is busy. And giving a quick glimpse into what actors go through, he recently shared a video of himself and Bryce Dallas Howard on the set of Jurassic World.

Way before Chris Pratt, actors often received criticism about the work they do and how it is nothing more than adults pretending. While actors portray characters both real and fictional, Pratt posted a video on Instagram of Bryce Dallas Howard sliding toward a broken window. As she starts to slide, Pratt jumps into action, sliding down with her. Giving a glimpse into what they see versus what the audience sees, there is no denying the psychical and mental strain they put themselves through. And when seeing it on screen, it all comes together perfectly.

Chris Pratt Helps Out Fellow Actor

With the Jurassic World franchise making Universal Pictures billions at the box office, recently, Bryce Dallas Howard discussed how she received less money than Chris Pratt on the latest installment. “When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage.”

Learning about the pay gap, Bryce Dallas Howard recalled speaking with co-star Chris Pratt about the issue. Seeing the disservice done to Howard, Pratt stood by her, pushing for higher compensation when it came to her likeness in video games and theme park rides.

Thankful for the support from Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard said the actor negotiated for her. “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.'”

The actress added that due to Chris Pratt, she received more money from her likeness than any movie. ” I love him so much for doing that.”

Going Beyond The Silver Screen

Continuing to dominate Hollywood, Chris Pratt landed roles in upcoming films like Mario and Garfield. That is on top of working with James Gunn on the latest installment of the Guardian of the Galaxy franchise. As for Bryce Dallas Howard, fans might notice her in iconic films like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Village, and Jurassic World: The Ride.