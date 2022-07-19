Chris Pratt Shares Precious Note From Son On-Set in Jacked Selfie

Jurassic World star Chris Pratt is no stranger to selfies, but his latest snap behind the scenes of The Terminal List was particularly attention-grabbing. Now, you might think it’s because he’s showing off his impressive physique with the shirtless shot. Or maybe because of the gruesome slash across his chest (created with makeup, of course).

But no, it was neither of those things. While it’s true that the image received a fair amount of responses pointing out his six-pack abs, they weren’t the aspect of the picture that sparked the biggest reaction.

Instead, it was a small sticky note attached to the mirror. At a glance, it’s easy to miss. A closer look, however, reveals why the focal point of the image, Chris Pratt “lookin cut,” fell to the wayside.

On the sticky note is a message from Pratt’s nine-year-old son, Jack. “See ya at 8:00 ish, [love] Jack,” the actor’s adoring son wrote.

So even though there were a few comments from friends and fans such as “Ok BEAST” and “I fainted!”, not to mention the countless flame and heart eye emojis, they were far outnumbered by comments about the note.

“It’s the note for me,” one fan wrote. “Awe the little note on the mirror,” another said. “I love that note from Jack!” added a third.

For nine years, Chris Pratt was married to fellow actor Anna Faris, with whom he shares his first child, a son named Jack. Though Jack is now a happy, healthy child, he was born dangerously premature, which led to life-threatening complications that resulted in multiple surgeries for the infant.

Following his split from Faris, Chris Pratt began dating and eventually married Katherine Schwarzenegger. After a year of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lyla, in August of 2020.

Over a year later, the overjoyed husband and father took to Instagram to share his happiness with his new wife and expanding family. The caption he added to the post is nothing but praise for his wife’s admirable attributes. One sentence, however, caused unexpected outrage.

In the post, he thanked Katherine for giving him “a gorgeous healthy daughter”. And rather than take his words at face value, fans extracted a deeper meaning and slammed the actor for “shading” Anna Faris for his son’s frightening birth.

For months, Chris Pratt remained silent, neither deleting the post nor altering the caption. It wasn’t until a recent interview with Men’s Health that he finally opened up about the pain and disbelief he experienced from the deluge of hate.

Though he admitted his publicist wouldn’t like the topic, he couldn’t take it anymore. “That is f—-d up,” he said. “My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f—–g bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden.”