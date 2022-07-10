Chris Pratt Reflects on Eight Years Working Alongside Bryce Dallas Howard in ‘Jurassic World’

Chris Pratt has starred in each of the Jurassic World movies. The continuation of the original Jurassic Park franchise began in 2015 with the titular film. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom followed in 2018 and this summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion completed the new trilogy. Bryce Dallas Howard has co-starred in each of the new films with Pratt, As the latest installment continues to succeed at the box office, Pratt took a moment to reflect on the time shared with his co-star.

“It’s been 1 month since #JurassicWorldDominion hit theaters and I can’t help but think about my partner through it all. You’ve been my by side through this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn’t have it any other way. 8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic films. It’s been such an honor sharing this journey with you,” Chris Pratt posted to Instagram.

“You two are the best!” commented J.A. Bayona, who shared the screen with the duo in the second film.

“Best of the best. Thank you for everything,” added the official account of the franchise.

The comment from the film account feels like this chapter may be closing. The original film premiered in 1993 and it was followed by two more installments: The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997 and Jurassic Park III in 2001. There was a 14 year gap between the first trilogy and the beginning of the second. Chris Pratt is no stranger to a franchise. He’s been Peter Quill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly a decade.

What’s Next for Chris Pratt?

Chris Pratt currently has two films doing well at the summer box office. He’s in Thor: Love and Thunder, too. He also stars in a new series at Amazon called The Terminal List. The series just dropped to Prime on July 1. It’s about a Navy SEAL officer that goes on a covert mission to investigate why his entire platoon was ambushed. The series co-stars 1883’s Lamonica Garrett.

There is a new Guardians of the Galaxy coming in 2023. He’ll also lend his voice to Garfield next year. That franchise is getting a bit of a reboot, too. It debuted in 2004 with Bill Murray as the voice of the Monday-hating, lasagna-loving feline. But Chris Pratt will take over to inject new life into the brand. Samuel L. Jackson is also in the film. He’ll lend his voice to a character named “Vic.” Pratt will also portray the title character in a forthcoming film reboot of Super Mario Brothers.

Pre-production is underway for The Electric State, which co-stars Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things. The 43-year-old Minnesota native is one of Hollywood’s hottest commodities.