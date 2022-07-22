Chris Pratt took to his official Instagram to share an imposing picture from the set of his latest military series. Pratt’s new show, The Terminal List is now streaming on Amazon Prime. In it, the Jurassic World star plays a Navy SEAL. He shared a group photo with cast members in their military gear on social media.

The image includes Pratt, along with co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Taylor Kitsch, and Jared Shaw. All four men are posing with firearms and stern faces. Despite the serious tone of the image, Pratt captioned the image in a light-hearted way. “If we had a band, this would be our album cover. Accepting name suggestions below”, Chris Pratt wrote.

Pratt’s co-star and brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger, chimed in under the comments. “Patrick and co,” the actor quipped. Chris Pratt married Patrick’s sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2019. They now have two daughters, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 2 months old.

Pratt’s family has previously discussed their experiences with a newborn at home. In a recent discussion with Schwarzenegger, the new mother revealed that she does not lift a finger in the kitchen when her spouse is present.

“He’s the cook,” she told Yahoo Life about Chris Pratt. “He cooks and I’m very grateful. He does all the cooking in our house and he’s very, very good at it.” She revealed that the domestic Pratt has a specialty. “He makes really great breakfast, especially as my daughter has gotten older and is able to have different foods, she also loves his breakfast.”

Despite Pratt’s whimsical nature, he took playing a SEAL seriously

The series is based on a novel of the same name by Jack Carr. It follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his platoon of Navy Seals is ambushed in a covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. Reece discovers sinister conspiracies working against him, endangering not only his life but also the lives of those he cares about. The series also stars Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Riley Keough.

Chris Pratt is well known as a comedic actor but took his Navy SEAL role very seriously. “As far as men go, it is my opinion there are none equal to the SEAL,” Chris Pratt wrote in an earlier Instagram post. “I’m trying my hardest to portray James Reece in a believable way. With enough smoke and mirrors and technical advice from the men who’ve lived it, we’ll fake it just enough to tell the incredible story.”

The Terminal List is Chris Pratt’s first small-screen appearance since his breakthrough role on TV’s Parks and Recreation. His next film is the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3.