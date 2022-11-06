chris-pratt-shares-tribute-to-crew-member-from-new-netflix-movie-who-died-in-crash

Actor Chris Pratt took time out of his schedule to share a tribute to a crew member from a new Netflix movie who died in a car crash. Pratt posted the message on Instagram on Saturday. It was a special remembrance from him to the person’s family. Pratt, 43, shared a statement that announced the death while sending condolences to the family and friends of “our beloved teamster.”

This crew member worked on the set of The Electric State, a new Netflix film. After news of his death became public, production of the movie was halted. Pratt reposted a statement about the accident shared by movie directors Joe and Anthony Russo and the production company AGBO Films.

“The Electric State production family lost a valued production crew member yesterday,” the statement read. “We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We love our crew like family. And this is devastating news to all of us.” Pratt’s own message reads, “Our prayers go out to the family and friends of our beloved teamster who passed away Friday morning. Reminder to hold your loved ones close.”

A source reportedly told Deadline earlier on Friday, “Production was paused today, and cast and crew were offered counseling resources.” This accident took place in Georgia. But the movie is still being filmed in the state. This unidentified crew member who died did so “after working hours.”

Pratt and co-star Millie Bobby Brown happen to be seen on the movie set Wednesday by cameras from DailyMail.com. Pratt was wearing a wig and a handlebar mustache at the time, too. This movie happens to be based on a graphic novel titled The Electric State by Simon Stålenhag.

IMDB indicates that the premise of the movie is this: “An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.” Variety stated other actors on board for the movie include Billy Bob Thornton, Ke Huy Quan, and Giancarlo Esposito. The movie will premiere in 2024 on Netflix.

But people have been following Pratt on his other series recently running on Amazon titled The Terminal List. And he did recently reveal some behind-the-scenes, if you will, details about Owen Grady from the Jurassic World movies. Do you want to know what he’s talking about here? It’s his underwear. Apparently, Pratt wore Spanx underwear. Would you know about this part of his work without him telling the world about it? Probably not.