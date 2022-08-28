Chris Pratt’s Take on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Trend Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

Often remembered for their roles in Hollywood, it’s hard to imagine stars before becoming celebrities. All stars were nothing more than teenagers carrying a dream larger than life. For Chris Pratt, he went from the comedy relief of Parks and Recreation to helming billion-dollar franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy. That’s between him starring in the Jurassic World franchise. Pratt also landed the main role in the Amazon series The Terminal List. But again, before the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, and the intense workouts, Pratt, like most teenagers, documented his life in pictures. And luckily, he isn’t afraid of sharing those with the rest of the world.

Taking a moment to give fans a glimpse into his past, actor Chris Pratt shared a collage of photos. This included a range of poses and more importantly, a plethora of hairstyles and blonde highlights. Fitting his personality, Pratt poked fun at his time on Parks and Recreation as well, including a shirtless picture. Although a trip to the past, the star received a mountain of support from his fans, with one writing, “Stud” and another stating, “Like fine wine.”

Chris Pratt Defends Equal Pay Among Actors In Hollywood

Besides the “Teenage Dirtbag” phase of Chris Pratt, it appears the star is more than good looks as his co-star in the Jurassic World franchise, Bryce Dallas Howard, recently discussed how she was paid a significant amount less than Pratt for her role in the franchise. Speaking with Insider, Howard revealed she received $8 million while Pratt took home $10 million. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014 and it was a different world. And I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”

While some actors might not want to get into a discussion about the pay of others, Chris Pratt was the complete opposite. “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.’”

Taking up for a fellow actor and friend, Howard admitted to loving Chris Pratt even more. “I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.” Fans of Chris Pratt can see him in Jurassic World: Dominion, available on DVD.