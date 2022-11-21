‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Grayson Chrisley Rushed to Hospital After Major Crash

Grayson Chrisley, who is known for his role on the reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best, was reportedly in a major car accident over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Grayson Chrisley totaled his Ford F-150 after he rear-ended another track on I-65 in Nashville last Saturday around 5:30 p.m. The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries. The media outlet also shared images of both vehicles involved in the accident. The images show Chrisley’s truck completely mangled by the crash. The back of the other vehicle also had significant damage.

Law enforcement revealed that Grayson Chrisley was questioned on the scene but he could not recall anything about the accident. This is possibly due to a head injury. Meanwhile, the other driver had injuries but refused medical attention. Both vehicles were towed. No arrests, charges, or citations have been given at this time.

Grayson Chrisley’s Parents Are Now Waiting Sentencing After Being Found Guilty of Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion

Meanwhile, Grayson Chrisley’s parents are now preparing to find out what sentencing they will receive months after being found guilty of both bank fraud and tax evasion.

According to AP News, the Chrisleys will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins on Monday (November 21st). It will likely be extended into Tuesday (November 22nd). Federal prosecutors are seeking nearly two years for Todd Chrisley and about 12 and a half years for Julie Chrisley. Prosecutors are also asking for the couple to pay restitution as well.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” the prosecutors shared. “The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

Todd Chrisley’s lawyers advocated for him by stating that he should not face more than nine years in prison. The attorneys also stated that the judge should sentence him below the lower end of the guidelines. Julie’s lawyers further wrote that she should only face probation with special conditions and not receive any prison time.

What are the Chrisleys Guilty Of?

Prosecutors previously shared that the Chrisleys submitted fake documentation to banks. They then managed to secure more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. After the scheme fell apart, Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy to get out of repaying the loans. However, while in bankruptcy, they started Chrisley Knows Best and began what the prosecutors described as “[flaunting] their wealth and lifestyle to the American public.” While making millions off the show, the Chrisley hid the money from the IRS to avoid paying taxes.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully file false tax returns. He will be sentenced alongside the Chrisleys.