Christian Huff Celebrates ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star and Wife Sadie Robertson Huff’s Birthday

On Saturday (June 11th), Christian Huff took to his Instagram account to celebrate “Duck Dynasty” star and wife Sadie Robertson Huff’s 25th birthday.

“1/4 of a century down and crushing the gams,” the “Duck Dynasty” star’s husband declared in the Instagram post. “Sadie Rob you’re the best wife, mom, leader, and friend I’ve ever known. You celebrate your family so well and your loyalty to those around you is unmatched! You make me a better man and I’m grateful to be alongside ya! I love everything about who you are and can’t wait to keep doing life with you. Cheers to 25 sporty spice.”

The “Duck Dynasty” castmate also shared her gratitude to those who celebrated her birthday in her own Instagram post. “I sat with Jesus yesterday to complete a journal I had started last year on my birthday and I went back and just read it all. I read all the hard moments and the good moments and as I read I was so moved by the faithfulness of God through the whole year even when I didn’t feel it in the moment. ”

The reality TV starlet further explained that she finished her journal yesterday to just let go fully of any lingering pains she carried that she is determined not to take into her 25th year. She then noted that she is beginning to write in a new journal and start the next chapter. “A stronger one. One refined by some fire. And one serving the same faithful God who made the sun rise up for new mercies each morning. I’m praising God and embracing life! The good and bad!”

Sadie Robertson Huff Opens Up About How Her Faith Has Guided Her Through ‘Duck Dynasty’ Fame

During a 2020 interview with Fox News, “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff shared how her Christian faith has guide her through reality TV fame. “My life just dramatically changed really fast. You think about how social media affects any young person and then think about social media with millions of followers… [it] definitely will affect you in certain ways.”

The “Duck Dynasty” star further explained that her faith and religion continuously keep her rooted. “Not that I didn’t struggle with insecurity and didn’t have my hard days, but I felt like I always had just a grounding, you know, to not just completely lose it.”

Sadie Robertson Huff also shared details about teaming up with Christian artists to host a virtual concert for COVID-19 relief. “I’ve seen kids who are hungry and who are living in poverty and who can’t afford clothes, who can’t afford school, can’t afford water. So when you see that and you’re able to see the impact that your giving can make, you become an advocate for it.”