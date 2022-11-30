Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.

Walker, Texas Ranger aired from 1993 to 2001. It can still be seen on some channels. Most recently, the show has been a part of GET TV’s daily schedule. After the show stopped its original run, there was a TV movie titled Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire. Gilyard made a brief appearance after he was nearly retired from acting, Taste of Country reports.

Chuck Norris Co-Star Clarence Gilyard Also Starred In ‘Matlock’

“It’s with great sadness to hear of the passing of a dear friend and co-star, Clarence Gilyard,” Chuck Norris, 82, wrote on his Instagram post. “For nearly a decade we had many great times working together and we both loved bringing the bad guys to justice. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and children. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you. May you Rest In Peace, my friend. Until we meet again.”

Besides his work on Walker, Texas Ranger, Gilyard also had a part on the Andy Griffith-starring show Matlock. Gilyard appeared in movies like Die Hard and Top Gun. Back in 2006, Gilyard became a film professor at UNLV. Teaching, not acting, would become his top choice in life.

While we have been focusing on Gilyard in this story, Chuck Norris has previously talked about possibly remaking Walker, Texas Ranger. “I enjoyed all of my movies and my TV series, [but] Walker, Texas Ranger,” Norris said in an interview with BroBible. “Instead of a remake, I’d love to come back and do a follow-up to any one of those.” People probably would flock to their TV sets for a follow-up to this very interesting and action-packed show.

Do you know that the show is actually 20-plus years old? Its finale aired on CBS back in May 2021. Fans could always count on Walker to bring some spinning kicks or karate moves along with some stoic delivery of his lines. Of course, Chuck Norris would become a fan favorite across the Internet thanks to his Chuck Norris Facts. They started up in 2006 and spread like wildfire across the online world.