Cindy Williams Dies at 75, Social Media Mourns ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Passing

Cindy Williams played the cheerful Shirley Feeney for eight seasons on Laverne & Shirley opposite Penny Marshall. Williams, who died on Jan. 25 at 75 years old, is being remembered by fans all over the world. She portrayed the Shotz Brewery worker in a hilarious way. The antics of Shirley and her friend, Laverne DeFazio, played by Marshall, kept people tuning in week in and week out.

RIP Cindy Williams. Laverne & Shirley was a helluva show and it remains one of the best sitcom theme songs in history. pic.twitter.com/9MLOHblHk4 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 31, 2023

One fan made a reference in a tweet to Lisa Loring, who died on Sunday at 64 years old. She played the adorable Wednesday Addams in the classic TV sitcom The Addams Family. “First Lisa Loring, now Cindy Williams. As one of my brothers said, “It’s been a day.” I worked with Cindy twice. We weren’t close; we were casual but to me, she was a treasure. Thank you, Cindy.”

Cindy Williams Fan Points Out Her Ability To Be Adept At Physical Comedy

Another fan points out an element of her acting that people could pay attention to all the time. “RIP #CindyWilliams. An Italian American actor who was so sweet and such an understated physical comedic talent. Watch any episode of Laverne and Shirley and watch what she does when she didn’t have any lines. Always busy. Brilliant.”



Actor Jason Alexander offered his condolences after hearing about Williams’ death. “I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days. I pray she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams”.

Fan Remembered Williams’ Turn In George Lucas Film ‘American Graffiti’

This fan was recalling her turn in the 1973 George Lucas film American Graffiti, in which she starred along with Ron Howard. Both of them would cross paths again in the ABC sitcom Happy Days. “Indelible in Laverne & Shirley, for sure, but how freaking cute was #CindyWilliams in American Graffiti? And what perfect comic timing she had. RIP.”

Some fans on Monday were sharing clips of Williams auditioning for the Princess Leia role in Star Wars. One fan recalled actually working with the actress at one point. “This one hurts. I was lucky enough to be in a movie with her and she also signed my diary on an airplane one time and wrote a really funny story in it. Heartbreaking. What a soul. Rest in peace #Cindywilliams.”

And here’s one fan remembering Williams’ co-star David L. Lander, who played Squiggy on Laverne & Shirley. “RIP Cindy Williams….probably the first thing she heard in heaven was Squiggy opening up the gates and saying “Hello”!”