Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star, Dead at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney opposite Penny Marshall on Laverne & Shirley, has died at 75 years old. Williams’ children, Zak and Emily Hudson, told the Associated Press through family spokesperson Liza Cranis that Williams died in Los Angeles on Jan. 25 after a brief illness. The news was also posted on Williams’ official website, Variety reports.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

This is a developing story…