Clay Jordan, ‘Survivor’ Season 5 Runner-Up, Dead at 66

Clay Jordan, who was the runner-up on Survivor: Thailand, has died after a short illness. He was 66. But Jordan took part in the show at 46. He was part of the fifth installment of Survivor back in the summer of 2002.

His daughter Shanda announced Jordan’s death in a public Facebook post. “Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a Dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride!” Shanda writes. “Andy and I are so heartbroken, but we get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain. We love you, Dad! You will forever be my HERO!”

‘Survivor’ Contestant Clay Jordan Was A Restaurant Owner

Jordan was a restaurant owner living in Monroe, La., when he was cast on the show. He made it out of more than 50,000 applicants. Jordan was one of the older contestants, but he did last 39 days and finished the game in second place.

“It was a crazy experience,” Jordan told PEOPLE after his time on the show ended. “Who’d ever think that someone like me would be running around on the beach in Thailand? I feel very blessed to have had the experience, and I’d do it all over again!” He did go back to Louisiana after the show ended. Sadly, his wife Linda Sue Jordan died earlier in 2022 after battling COVID-19. Clay Jordan is survived by his son, Andy, his daughter, Shanda, and several grandchildren.

This has been a tough stretch for Survivor contestants. Ralph Kiser, who was a Survivor: Redemption Island contestant, died at 56 years old. He believed that he would do well on the show as Kiser called himself an “outdoors mountain man.” Michael Allbright, known as Survivor Superman, made the announcement about Kiser’s death on Facebook.

