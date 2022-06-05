Clint Eastwood Once Shot Down Matt Damon’s Request on Film Set With One Simple Question

Clint Eastwood has become one of the most prolific film directors in movie history and is one who really keeps things tight. When it comes to keeping a film on schedule, Eastwood is pretty focused on it. He even will not let questions or requests from an actor like Matt Damon take him off his path. In a funny story, Damon recalls one moment that left him a bit taken aback.

“You have to beg him for a second take,” Damon tells Esquire in an interview. “I did once, and he said, ‘Why, so you can waste everybody’s time?'” Ouch. Why so tough here, Clint? He would explain his motives according to IndieWire. “It’s more that I want to get the feeling that we’re moving,” Eastwood said. “You have to keep the crew and the production going at a business-like pace so they get the feeling they are part of something that’s actually moving forward.” We get more from SlashFilm.

Matt Damon Appeared in 2010 Clint Eastwood Film ‘Hereafter’

Damon was part of the Eastwood-directed 2010 film Hereafter which also had Bryce Dallas Howard, daughter of Ron Howard, in the cast. The film reportedly had a $50 million budget, so Eastwood was looking to keep the film production moving along at a brisk pace.

Eastwood is one of the motion picture industry’s most iconic actors, too. His work in the “Spaghetti Westerns” done by Sergio Leone made the “Man with No Name” a character people connect with him. Classic TV fans know him from playing Rowdy Yates on Rawhide. Then, of course, there’s “Dirty Harry” Callahan from the mean streets of San Francisco. He’s been one actor who has been able to take his career to great heights. Actor, director, producer, you name it. Eastwood has been a success in all these roles.

Actor-Director Almost Found Himself Making Picture With Alfred Hitchcock

One time, Eastwood actually had a chance to make a movie with another famed director in Alfred Hitchcock. The fabled “Hitch” provided some of the scariest, dramatic movies ever to appear on the big screen. Still, Eastwood and Hitchcock didn’t work together on a movie after all. Why? Let’s let Eastwood say why.

“Hitchcock wanted me to be in one of his films,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I wasn’t nuts about the script. I had lunch with him in his office. When I walked in, he was sitting there very erect and he didn’t even move. Only his eyes did. They followed you across the room. He had the same thing for lunch every day — a steak and some sliced tomatoes.” Eastwood and Hitchcock would have been a powerful tandem.