Clint Eastwood Once Slammed Viewers Over Critical Comments Made Against His Film, ‘Dirty Harry’

Clint Eastwood, one of Hollywood’s most iconic living actors, has a career that roughly spans more than six decades. And at 92 years old, the veteran star remains active in the film industry. Nevertheless, like any public figure, the Western legend has faced plenty of backlash. But, in a previous outburst, the “Fistful of Dollars” actor slammed “woke” viewers after they made intensely critical comments about the film, “Dirty Harry.” Ironically, “Dirty Harry” happens to feature one of Clint Eastwood’s most iconic roles ever.

According to Express, who provided a recap of the 1971 picture, “Dirty Harry” follows Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) during his time serving the San Francisco police department. Throughout the film, Harry makes numerous attempts to catch a murderer; one who writers based off of the real-life serial killer commonly known as the Zodiac Killer.

“Dirty Harry” became an instant success. However, in 2017, decades after “Dirty Harry” made its debut, Eastwood spoke out about viewers’ contrasting perspectives regarding the film.

During the Cannes Film Festival that year, Clint Eastwood said, “A lot of people thought it was politically incorrect. That was at the beginning of the era that we’re in now with political correctness.”

Putting more fire behind his claim, the “Dirty Harry” actor said, “We are killing ourselves, we’ve lost our sense of hum[or]. But I thought it was interesting and it was daring.”

Part of what may have led to the film’s contemporary criticisms is that in 1972, the year following the “Dirty Harry” theater premiere, a number of copycat crimes took place. One includes the 1972 Faraday School kidnapping.

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Reportedly Faces Backlash From New Warner Bros. Boss

Much of Clint Eastwood’s success stands on the shoulders of some of his earliest films. Nevertheless, newer projects have also majorly contributed to his reputation. Just think about “American Sniper” and the biographical nature of the film.

That said, Eastwood is reportedly having just as much trouble with one of his newest pieces as he had with “Dirty Harry.” Now, Warner Bros has a new CEO, David Zaslav, and it seems he’s not a huge fan of the Hollywood cowboy’s 2021 film, “Cry Macho.”

As per IMDb, “Cry Macho” follows a one-time rodeo star and horse breeder, obviously portrayed by Clint Eastwood, amid his endeavor to rescue a young boy from his alcoholic mother, later teaching him the meaning of what it means to be a “good man.”

Initially, there were questions as to whether the film would see success. But because Clint Eastwood is known for delivering his films under budget and on time, filmmakers went ahead with the movie.

In response, Zaslav said, “we don’t owe anyone any favors. It’s not show friends, it’s show business.”